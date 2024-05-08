Deals: OnePlus Open now $300 off, Galaxy S24 Ultra $250 off, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE starts from $340

Today’s Android deals are headlined by an Amazon low on the unlocked OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,400 in both colorways – that’s $300 off. Moving over to the Samsung world, the S24 Ultra and S Pen have now fallen to $1,050 to deliver a solid $250 in savings while Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android tablets are sitting at some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Everything is waiting for you down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unlocked OnePlus Open foldable handsets now $300 off

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways. The unlocked device carriers a regular price tag at $1,700 and is now at the best we can find. Today’s offer clocks in at $100 under the price we spotted last month to deliver a solid $300 in savings in the process. And just for comparison’s sake, Best Buy does usually offer a slightly better deal if you get hooked up with a carrier, but not this time – it is now on par with Amazon’s straight unlocked cash discount. Hit up our hands-on review where we said the Open delivers “stellar foldable hardware and a wild multitasking system.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen hits one of its best prices ever

Today we have a particularly notable deal on the most popular Android smartphone of 2024. Amazon now has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage on sale for $1,049.99 shipped in four colorways. This model sells for $1,300 directly from Samsung and regularly goes for as much at Amazon. Today you’re looking at a straight $250 in savings, landing $50 below our previous mention for one of the lowest prices we have tracked on one of the best Android handsets out there. The elevated 512GB model is also seeing a solid price drop, now starting from $1,169.99 shipped from the regular $1,420 it goes for at Samsung.

Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy S9 series Tab now even less

Alongside ongoing offers on the entry-level Tab A9+ from just $170, Amazon is kicking off some deals on the most affordable Samsung S9-series tablets today as well. Starting off with the base 128GB Galaxy S9 FE model, Amazon now has it down at $339.99 shipped in various colroways. Carrying a regular $450 price tag, much like it does directly from Samsung, you’re looking at a nearly 25% price drop with $110 in savings at the ready. Making the most financially attainable S9 Tab even more so, this deal is $10 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Folks looking to scoop up the elevated 256GB model are also in luck here as Amazon has dropped the regularly $520 configuration down to $409.99 shipped to land on par with the lowest we have tracked since release in late 2023. Check out our hands-on impressions at 9to5Google.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]