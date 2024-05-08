 Skip to main content

Audio Emoji in Pixel Phone app gets wide beta rollout

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 8 2024 - 1:59 pm PT
4 Comments

Audio Emoji was officially announced with the Pixel 8a yesterday and it’s now seeing wide beta availability in the Google Phone app. 

It started appearing for beta channel users a week ago, and we’re now seeing it on all Pixel (8 and Fold) devices we checked today running the Phone by Google preview (version 129). Available in the US and abroad, this expressive feature does not appear on non-Google phones. A stable launch should be coming soon with the Pixel 8a hitting store shelves on May 14.

A card on the calling screen informs you that they are live: “Explore new ways to make calling memorable.” Google yesterday advertised it as “making your phone calls more expressive and engaging than before.” It’s almost an extension of the expressive capabilities in Google Messages.

Try using a hand-clap emoji to applaud a job well done or the laughing emoji after telling your best joke.

Represented by emoji, you have six sounds with accompanying animations that take over your screen:

  • Clapping Hands: Applause
  • Face with Tears of Joy: Laughing
  • Party Popper: Cheering
  • Crying Face: Trombone
  • Pile of Poo: (self-explanatory) Farting
  • Drum: Ba Dum Tss

You can access Audio Emoji from either the calling screen or in the three-dot “More” menu for pretty prominent placement of this feature. Go to in-app Phone Settings > Audio Emoji to remove both buttons from your Pixel.

More on Google Phone:

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

