Google Photos will let you check if image is ‘not eligible for Storage saver’

While we wait for the Gemini-powered Ask Photos, a quality of life update to the Google Photos backup experience will let you “check if the item is ineligible for Storage saver.”

If you’re not uploading in Original quality, the Google Photos Storage saver compresses images to 16MP for “good quality prints up to 24 x 16 in.” Videos are also compressed to high definition.

However, Storage saver cannot compress the JPEG Multi-Picture Format, which Google refers to as mpf but the file extension is .mpo (more). Google cites portraits as an example of this on Android devices, while we’re also noticing that this is the case with Ultra HDR.

Google is now offering a way to check if an image is not eligible for Storage saver after hearing how some users “were confused why some photos continue to back up in their original file size”:

Open the Google Photos app. Tap a photo or video. Swipe up. Under “Details,” you’ll find “Not eligible for Storage saver.”

Another thing we’re waiting for is the free Magic Editor that Google announced in April. The rollout is supposed to start on May 15.

