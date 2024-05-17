Samsung’s first Snapdragon X Elite laptop, ‘Galaxy Book 4 Edge,’ leaks with new design

Snapdragon X Elite laptops are approaching quickly and, now, we’re getting a first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge ahead of its debut.

The “Galaxy Book 4 Edge” first leaked in March, with a report detailing that the laptop would be Samsung’s first Snapdragon X-powered machine. The laptop was said to be priced “around” €1,800 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The trademark for “Book4 Edge” recently hit the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Now, we’re getting a first look at the hardware.

WinFuture has published images of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge in both its 14-inch and 16-inch – the larger size being called “Pro” – sizes. It’s said that there are three variants in total, though only two are pictured here.

Both machines adopt what appears to be a very thin design with a light silver color and grey keys. Samsung’s other Galaxy Book laptops tend to skew towards darker colors and black keys, seen on models such as the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 we reviewed last year.

The hardware on the 14-inch model looks to have two USB-C ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The larger 16-inch model adds a microSD card slot and a full-size USB-A port, as well as adding a number pad to the keyboard. There’s a prominent cooling vent on the sides of each, too.

Both machines have a Copilot key on the keyboard.

This latest report reiterates that Samsung is shipping these machines with 16GB of RAM and AMOLED displays at 3K resolution.

There are still a lot of details unknown about these machines, but we’re likely to hear more soon. Microsoft is expected to host an event on May 20 to kick off a wave of Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops. It’s unclear, though, if Samsung will play a part in that launch. The company is expected to launch new foldables and the Galaxy Ring in July, but often launches its laptops separately.

