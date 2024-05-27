Chipolo will ship new orders for its Android’s Find My Device trackers in July [U]

After a year-long wait, trackers for Android’s Find My Device network are set to start shipping this week. However, if you’ve been waiting to place an order for Chipolo’s Find My Device trackers, the Android-compatible options won’t be shipping new orders until July.

Chipolo first announced the One Point and One Card trackers for Android’s Find My Device network last year, later delaying the trackers while waiting on Google to push the network live amid an Apple-fueled pause. But when Google launched the Find My Device network in April, Chipolo announced that its trackers would be available starting on May 27.

That’s still true. For anyone who pre-ordered a tracker last year (before July 2023), Chipolo is shipping the Android Find My Device-compatible trackers starting today.

Update: Chipolo has confirmed that all pre-orders of its One Point and One Card trackers are shipping on schedule. The initial batch of orders made before July 2023 will ship starting today, May 27, while orders made before this week will ship starting June 10. Any new orders will ship in July.

The company has updated its website to reflect this, after it earlier said that the “2nd batch” had been delayed until July in error.

Our coverage below has been updated to reflect this.

For the past few weeks, Chipolo has been estimating that the “2nd batch” of orders would begin shipping on June 10. But any new orders that didn’t make it into the “2nd batch” will not arrive until July.

Chipolo says on its website that One Point will start shipping in “mid-July” while One Card orders won’t ship until the end of July.

Again, that only applies to new orders. Anyone who pre-ordered previously and made it into the “1st batch” or “2nd batch” should be getting their devices over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the other brand launching Find My Device trackers, Pebblebee, estimates that new orders will ship within 2-4 weeks.

Chipolo’s One Point and One Card are available starting at $28.

