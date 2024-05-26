You can now get a tracker for Android’s Find My Device network within ‘2-4 weeks’

AirTag-like trackers are coming to Android thanks to the wider rollout of the Find My Device network, and as devices start shipping this coming week, Pebblebee now says that new orders will ship within 2-4 weeks.

Pebblebee is one of the two brands launching trackers for Android’s Find My Device network this week. But while Chipolo is only shipping out orders prior to July 2023 this coming week, Pebblebee is shipping out orders imminently. In fact, the process has already begun for some early buyers.

Now, we’re getting insight into how quickly new orders will ship.

In an update to its website, Pebblebee has now confirmed that its Tag, Clip, and Card trackers for the Android Find My Device network are now shipping within “2-4 weeks.” Prior to this, Pebblebee had only mentioned that trackers would begin to ship on May 27.

From what we can tell so far, this is likely the fastest you’ll be able to get an AirTag-like tracker for Android in the near future. Chipolo says that its second batch will ship starting on June 10 over the course of four weeks, meaning fresh orders could take until nearly July to arrive. Eufy is scheduled to launch its trackers in June, but there’s no ETA on shipping, or even pre-orders.

Did you pre-order a tracker for Android’s Find My Device network?

