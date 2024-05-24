Google Messages might get a flat app bar, tweaks contact colors 

With the single-line text field more widely rolling out, Google Messages is testing a possible “flat” design tweak to the app bar.

When the dark theme is enabled, the app bar — with the four-color ‘G’ and “Messages” logo, camera shortcut (for some users), search, and profile avatar — usually has a lighter background than the conversation list to help distinguish the two components. (It’s revered in light mode.)

In recent days, we noticed that the app bar is no longer themed differently and adopts the same background as the message list. As such, the status, app bar, and list are entirely flat, with only the “Start chat” FAB breaking the monotony.

Current vs. flat

This visual change has no real impact on functionality, but is interesting nevertheless. There is no change in the light theme, so this may just be a bug. However, it’s live on two of our devices (Android 14 + 15) running the latest beta (version 20240521_00_RC00), but not any other phones we checked today.

Meanwhile, some users have noticed another small change in the New conversation list. When contacts don’t have a profile photo, Google Contacts, Messages, and Phone put the first initial on a color background. Recently, Messages diverged from Contacts and Phone to adopt a different palette.

A darker shade is used in light mode, but the dark theme adopts a more pastel appearance.

Google Messages

Phone by Google

