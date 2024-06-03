 Skip to main content

Pixel VPN by Google going live for 7/Pro, 7a, and Fold owners on beta

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 3 2024 - 1:02 pm PT
0 Comments

With VPN by Google One shutting down starting June 20, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold owners are starting to see their intended replacement go live. 

With Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 or Android 15 Beta 2.2, the required “VPN by Google One” app/service — which is now referred to as “Pixel VPN by Google” on the Play Store — is already installed. 

However, when you launched that app last week, Google returned a “Can’t use this VPN” error: “VPN by Google One isn’t available for this account.” 

Pixel VPN Google
Pixel VPN Google

Pixel 7/Pro

As of this morning, we’re now able to complete the sign-in and set-up process. This updated VPN on the Pixel 7-Fold works exactly like on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a. There’s no longer a persistent notification, with just the VPN key appearing in the status bar. However, the Quick Settings Tile still directs to the Google One app instead of the replacement.

Officially, the company says: “This version of VPN by Google One is optimized for the best performance on Pixel and provides a fully integrated experience in your phone’s settings.”

Visiting the Play Store listing on an Android 14 QPR2 phone today returns a “isn’t compatible with this app” message that prevents you from downloading. Google previously said that a “system update on June 3, 2024” would be rolling out to those older phones. As of this afternoon, that has yet to occur. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google One

Google One

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing