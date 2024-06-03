 Skip to main content

Spotify is raising prices in the US; $12 for single accounts, $20 for Family

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 3 2024 - 7:03 am PT
13 Comments

After reports earlier this year, Spotify has today officially announced that it will raise subscription prices in the US.

Effective immediately for new subscription and kicking in over the next month for existing subscribers, Spotify will raise the cost of all of its plans.

The Spotify “Individual” plan will go from $10.99/month to $11.99/month, while the “Student” plan will now cost $5.99/month. Group plans are also rising in cost, Spotify says, with the “Duo” plan jumping from $14.99/month to $16.99/month.

The plan getting the biggest price increase is Spotify’s Family plan, which is rising from $15.99/month to $19.99/month.

Spotify explains the reasoning for the change, vaguely, in a newsroom post:

On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks. So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.

By comparison, YouTube Music charges $10.99/month for a standalone music streaming plan (but is included in YouTube Premium’s $13.99/month cost). Apple Music costs $10.99/month, and even Tidal, which was traditionally the most expensive music streaming service, costs just $10.99/month following a price drop earlier this year.

Spotify’s announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the company revealed plans to brick Car Thing units, the company’s first piece of hardware which debuted less than two years ago.

Existing Spotify customers can expect an email regarding the price change “over the next month.”

More on Spotify:

