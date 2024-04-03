 Skip to main content

Spotify is reportedly getting a price hike, but also some new subscription tiers

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2024 - 7:55 am PT
0 Comments
spotify

Spotify is apparently set to get a price hike on certain plans, while the company is also looking at introducing new subscription options to allow for more flexibility.

In the US today, Spotify starts at $11/month for a individual Premium subscription. There’s also a “Duo” plan that gives couples two accounts for one price of $15/month. Finally, the 6-person Family plan is $17/month.

According to Bloomberg, some of those prices are going up.

Starting as soon as this month, Bloomberg says that Spotify Premium prices will go up starting in the UK, Australia, and Pakistan, as well as two other markets that aren’t named. Individual plans will go up by $1/month, while the Duo and Family plans will jump by $2/month.

Spotify pricing will also go up sometime “later this year” in the US.

But, with those higher prices, Spotify is also apparently planning new subscription tiers. According to the report, Spotify will introduce new Premium plans that are at the same prices available today, just without audiobooks. Spotify added audiobooks as a perk of Premium last year, but these new plans would remove them for customers not listening to books. Audiobooks would still be available to these subscription tiers, but for an added cost per book.

As for the long-anticipated “Spotify Hifi” plan, it’s apparently still in the works, but there haven’t been any updates in a while. Last year, it was reported that the tier has been ready and waiting for about two years now, but it’s being held back due to cost.

More on Spotify:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.