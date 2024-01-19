Source: Google working on two Pixel Watch 3 sizes

The Pixel Watch being too small has been the key design complaint of the first- and second-generation wearables. According to a source familiar with the matter, Google is planning to address that, with two Pixel Watch 3 sizes in development for this year.

While the Pixel Watch 2 had key specification upgrades over the original, Google largely kept the same design, including the 41 mm diameter and 12.3 mm thickness. The crown is the main visual difference, but you otherwise have to look at the underside sensor stack to tell the two apart.

People are quite attuned to the size of objects worn on the wrist. While the Pixel Watch works well for some, others find it to be too small. In the case of wearables, a bigger watch case often allows for better specs, including a larger battery and more room for sensors. On smartwatches, larger displays can provide a meaningful upgrade in terms of what you can see, do, and interact with.

At this point, we’re not yet aware of any plans by Google to differentiate functionality between the two sizes beyond the screen and maybe a slightly larger battery. The recent reorganization of Fitbit and Google hardware should not impact product development in the short term, though plans can obviously shift before launch.

Looking at the competitive landscape, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 6 in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. It also sells the 43 mm and 47 mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with identical screen sizes (1.31” and 1.47”) but with the addition of a rotating bezel and the use of stainless steel instead of aluminum. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41 mm or 45 mm.

41 mm Pixel Watch 2 vs. 47 mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Hopefully, Google will take the time to also minimize the bezel and add a larger screen on the smaller model. One big question is whether existing bands will be compatible with the new larger size given the curvature.

By introducing a larger variant, Google is addressing the most significant complaint. There have definitely been anecdotes of people opting for Samsung because the Pixel Watch is simply too small for them.