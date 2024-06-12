 Skip to main content

HTC U24 Pro launches as yet another mid-range phone, but a pretty good one

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 12 2024 - 3:33 am PT
2 Comments

HTC has just launched its latest mid-range Android phone, as everyone continues to forget the company is still making smartphones.

Earlier this month, HTC teased a new Android phone which was quickly met with surprise that the company has the company was still even making smartphones. But, as has been the case for the past few years, that’s now been followed up with the HTC U24 Pro, a new mid-range device.

Available for pre-sale now in Taiwan, U24 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. That runs the show with Android 14, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB of 512GB of storage. There’s even a microSD card slot.

The display is a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel and there’s also a noification LED up front too. The battery under the hood is a 4,600 mAh pack with wired charging up to 60W and wirleess charging up to 15W. Rounding out the core specs you’ll find the usual NFC and Bluetooth, IP67 water resistance, and continuing in the things missing from many other modern smartphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

HTC U24 Pro also has a trio of rear cameras. A 50MP sensor for the main shooter, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera too. There’s another 50MP sensor for the selfie camera which is inset into the display, rather than being in the small top bezel that houses the notification LED, earpiece, and other sensors.

In Taiwan, the U24 Pro costs $18,990 – around $585 USD – but it’s unclear when the device will expand to other markets. It launches on June 30 in Taiwan. It will be available in “Twilight White” or “Space Blue.”

Note: Header image was edited using AI (for background expansion)

