HTC gives a yearly reminder it still exists, launching new Android phone next week

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 7 2024 - 6:45 am PT
The Android market has lost a lot of big names over the past few years, with one of those being HTC. However, the company continues to put out a phone or two every once in a while, and it’s currently gearing up for another new release this month.

HTC fell from relevance around 2018, with the company making efforts here or there to “reboot” its smartphone sales in the time since. It attempted a blockchain-focused device in 2019 alongside some mid-range devices, launched the HTC U20 in 2020, and kept up the mid-range efforts through 2021. In 2022, the company teased that it would release a “high-end” device before, you guessed it, launching another mid-range phone, this time focused on the metaverse. Last May, the HTC U23 Pro was yet again a mid-range device, but perhaps the most compelling in a while.

Now, HTC is teasing another new Android phone.

Set for launch on June 12, this upcoming HTC U device will presumably be the “HTC U24” or something similar, and all signs certainly point to it being a mid-range launch. The device surfaced in the Google Play Console recently with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

Are you looking forward to a new HTC release?

