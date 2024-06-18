Google Fi subscribers can get a free Pixel Watch LTE after bill credits

Google Fi is effectively offering a free Pixel Watch LTE to subscribers via monthly bill credits.

The MVNO sells the first-generation Pixel Watch LTE for $329.99. As of today, buying the wearable outright will see Google Fi return that amount to you as 24 monthly credits ($13.75) that can be used towards your bill.

It’s only available in a Matte Black case with the Obsidian Active Band.

This offer ends on June 20, 2024 at 9:59 a.m. PT. Other things to keep in mind include:

“Keep the qualifying account active for 24 months.”

“You must stay active on the same Fi account used to purchase the device or be a member of the purchaser’s group plan.”

“For individual plans, limit one device promotion per person during the promotion redemption period. For group plans, limit one device promotion per group plan member during the promotion redemption period.”

The full terms and conditions can be found here.

The first-generation Pixel Watch is still a fine device, but the Pixel Watch 2 will definitely last longer. This is a good deal for those that are more casual watch wearers, or want to try having a cellular wearable. All Google Fi plans offer “full connectivity for select smartwatches.”

To get this free Pixel Watch, open the Google Fi app > Shop tab > “Devices on us” filter at the top.

