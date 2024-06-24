 Skip to main content

Google Cast is coming to more hotel room TVs later this year

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 24 2024 - 7:31 am PT
5 Comments

Google Cast, perhaps better known as Chromecast, makes it pretty easy to get content from virtually any device onto a TV and, soon, it’s coming to more hotel rooms.

The Google Cast standard, recently re-rebranded from “Chromecast,” allows for TVs to accept input wirelessly from smartphones, tablets, and laptops whether they’re running Android, iOS, Windows, ChromeOS, or macOS. It does this, in a simplified manner of speaking, by handing off the video feed from a certain type of app or website and passing that along to the TV or device connected to the TV. It works fairly well, and the standard has become widely available over the years.

In hotel rooms, though, finding Google Cast is fairly hit or miss.

Announced this week, more LG TVs in hotel rooms will be adding support for Google Cast. This will come via new software provided by SONIFI, a company specializing in “hospitality technology.” LG TVs in hotel rooms will be equipped with Google Cast, allowing users to connect to their TV and cast any compatible apps (YouTube, Disney+, Max, etc) using a QR code to pair. This will be integrated with SONIFI’s existing “STAYCAST” platform which allows users to sign into apps on the TV and have the apps sign out upon the end of the stay (check out).

SONIFI’s solution is in place in over 500,000 hotel rooms across the globe, with support for Google Cast being deployed starting in “Fall” 2024.

LG TVs also now support Google Cast for consumer TVs as well.

This also comes as Apple has locked down deals to bring AirPlay to hotel rooms. And while that’s all well and good for Apple users, AirPlay is a standard that doesn’t work on any device without an Apple stamp on the back, where Google Cast is as close to universal as we have today.

More on Google Cast:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Cast

Google Cast

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing