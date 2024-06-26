 Skip to main content

Mobvoi launches ‘Slate’ color for its Wear OS-powered TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 26 2024 - 7:35 am PT
The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is one of the best Wear OS watches for battery life, and now it’s getting a new “Slate” color option.

Based on the same platform as 2023’s TicWatch Pro 5, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro from Mobvoi launched last month as an interactive smartwatch upgrade. The updated hardware brings better battery life and a sapphire cover for the display, all for the same price point.

But, at launch, it was only available in black.

Mobvoi has today announced that the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is also available in a “Slate” color which is blue-ish. The mostly gray color has a slight blue-green tint to the band and chassis of the smartwatch, with a silver ring around the display. It’s a really nice look for what is otherwise the same smartwatch.

Mobvoi says:

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, which was released this past May in an Obsidian black finish, now offers a sophisticated slate option for those who prefer to accessorize with a pop of color. This new colorway enhances the watch’s aesthetic, making it a stylish accessory for a variety of summer activities.

The new “Slate” color for TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is available for the same $349 price from Mobvoi.com and also from Amazon.

