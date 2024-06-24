Fossil found a few more Wear OS smartwatches for its $79 fire sale

Fossil is done making new Wear OS smartwatches, but the company did find a few more units to sell for cheap.

Early this year, Fossil announced that it would be exiting the smartwatch business entirely. The reveal came just a few weeks after we cited increasing evidence that the company seemed to be dropping out of Wear OS.

Following the announcement, Fossil started clearing out its remaining smartwatch stock, with Wear OS smartwatches that previously sold for upwards of $300 available for just $79. That sold out quickly, but it seems the company has found some more units to sell off.

We spotted that there are a couple of listings with smartwatches available for purchase on Fossil’s website. Specifically, the standard Fossil Gen 6 as well as the Gen 6 Wellness, the latter being the final Fossil smartwatch release. Either model is currently available for $79 through Fossil’s store, both with black silicone wrist straps.

It’s not clear how long these will be available, but it’s the first time in a while anything has been available in-stock in Fossil’s ongoing smartwatch fire sale. Other listings pop up from time to time, but they’re usually without any units actually available for purchase.

Keep in mind, of course, that Fossil isn’t providing anymore major Wear OS updates to these products. They’ll be stuck on Wear OS 3.5 going forward with at least some minimal support for the foreseeable future. At $79, they’re just cheap enough to be worth consideration, though.

