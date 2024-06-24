 Skip to main content

Fossil found a few more Wear OS smartwatches for its $79 fire sale

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 24 2024 - 9:32 am PT
1 Comment
fossil gen 6 wellness edition

Fossil is done making new Wear OS smartwatches, but the company did find a few more units to sell for cheap.

Early this year, Fossil announced that it would be exiting the smartwatch business entirely. The reveal came just a few weeks after we cited increasing evidence that the company seemed to be dropping out of Wear OS.

Following the announcement, Fossil started clearing out its remaining smartwatch stock, with Wear OS smartwatches that previously sold for upwards of $300 available for just $79. That sold out quickly, but it seems the company has found some more units to sell off.

We spotted that there are a couple of listings with smartwatches available for purchase on Fossil’s website. Specifically, the standard Fossil Gen 6 as well as the Gen 6 Wellness, the latter being the final Fossil smartwatch release. Either model is currently available for $79 through Fossil’s store, both with black silicone wrist straps.

It’s not clear how long these will be available, but it’s the first time in a while anything has been available in-stock in Fossil’s ongoing smartwatch fire sale. Other listings pop up from time to time, but they’re usually without any units actually available for purchase.

Keep in mind, of course, that Fossil isn’t providing anymore major Wear OS updates to these products. They’ll be stuck on Wear OS 3.5 going forward with at least some minimal support for the foreseeable future. At $79, they’re just cheap enough to be worth consideration, though.

More on Wear OS:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Fossil

Fossil

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing