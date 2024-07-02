Nest Wifi Pro update seems to have caused various issues that have been ongoing for months

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro delivers an easy-to-use home networking setup, but like prior generations, it seems prone to random issues from time to time. Lately, some Nest Wifi Pro owners have noticed issues with their mesh connection as well as slow speeds, seemingly in relation to recent updates.

Starting as far back as late March and rolling out more widely in May and June, software version 3.73.406133 seems to be causing some issues with Nest Wifi Pro owners. Specifically, it seems to be causing Nest Wifi Pro networks to operate on slower speeds, or face problems with the mesh connection between router points.

One of the other big issues relates to Matter devices and other smart home features, with printer services also not working properly for many affected users. This comes after the previous update, 3.71.40613, caused Matter devices to disconnect for many.

Another noteworthy issue following this update has also been with Nanoleaf lights, to the point where Google even published troubleshooting steps. Nanoleaf says that newer updates to its product should fix the problem.

Google first acknowledged these various issues in April on its forums, promising a fix, but many are still experiencing issues down to today as evidenced by many threads on Google’s forums as well as on Reddit.

The problems seem to be temporarily fixed, at least in some cases, by rebooting the network. That’s something I’ve been noticing lately too with my own Nest Wifi Pro network. But after a few days or so, issues start to pop back up.

Ultimately, it seems that a new update will be required to fix these problems, but it’s unclear if Google has anything coming soon.

Have you been noticing any issues with Nest Wifi Pro lately?

