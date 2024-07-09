Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 fully leaked in early unboxing video

With Samsung set to unveil a wide array of new products in just over 24 hours at a late-summer Unpacked event in Paris, the Galaxy Buds 3 has now fully leaked in a hands-on unboxing video.

Two short videos shared by X user OnlyTechAE have given us a long look at two of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 colors. They showcase the stem-style earbud design and the touted gray and white colorways with the supposed light bar along the side of the angular stem and the color-appropriate charging cases. Samsung appears to have taken a leaf out of the Nothing Ear playbook with a clear top panel allowing you to see the earbuds placed in the charging case.

Shhhh 🫢 hello there the white and gray edition of the upcoming galaxy buds 3 is here what you think of this design? @TheGalox_ @AnxiousHolly pic.twitter.com/1ZwxfMu2Ku — OnlyTechAE 𝕏 (@OnlyTechAE) July 8, 2024

As we’ve seen from previous leaks, the Galaxy Buds 3 have a bulbous shape akin to Apple’s AirPods and many other stem-style TWS Bluetooth earbuds. It’s a big departure from the Beans and Dot-style designs that Samsung has opted for over the past few years. You can also see in a follow-up video that the Galaxy Buds 3 in a gray finish are more metallic – looking like brush metal rather than silver.

This time around, only the “Pro” version of the Galaxy Buds 3 will come with the isolating ear tips. However, your personal comfort preference will determine just how you feel about this design change.

And here’s the unboxing the gray color which one you like?@TheGalox_ @AnxiousHolly pic.twitter.com/Tt81e5LMW1 — OnlyTechAE 𝕏 (@OnlyTechAE) July 8, 2024

This is the first time that we have seen the regular Galaxy Buds 3 in the flesh after a retailer recently let someone get their hands on the Buds 3 Pro early. ANC with passive isolation might make this a tough sell for any that wants high-quality portable audio.

