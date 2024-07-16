Anthropic’s Claude now has an Android app

Two months after its debut on iOS, Anthropic has debuted the Claude app for Android.

Claude, like ChatGPT and Gemini, is a generative AI tool that can take prompts and provide answers that go beyond simple web links. Claude supports text, files, and images for prompts, and can perform tasks such as writing drafts, summarizing content, or finding the answer to a complex question.

Anthropic runs Claude and is currently basing the app on the Claude 3 LLM family of AI models. The app is described saying:

Get help on a variety of tasks whenever inspiration strikes—on everything from writing to analysis to math—from Claude, your trusted AI assistant.

The Claude app for Android is designed with a simple UI that’s nearly identical to the iOS app. It’s free to use, but you’ll need the Pro plan for more usage.

Claude is designed to be reliable, accurate, and helpful. It’s brought to you by Anthropic, an AI research company dedicated to building safe and dependable AI tools. Claude is free to use. If you want 5x more Claude usage and access to additional models (Claude 3 Opus and Haiku), consider upgrading to our paid Pro plan.

You can download Claude for Android now on the Play Store.

