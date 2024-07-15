 Skip to main content

Google prepares a new look for Android’s built-in QR code scanner

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 15 2024 - 9:37 am PT
1 Comment

Android has a built-in QR code scanner tool that you might not even know about, but Google is in the process of giving it a redesigned look.

Back in Android 13, Google added support for a built-in QR code scanner. It has since updated that with new functionality, such as the ability to automatically detect and zoom in on a QR code.

The QR code scanner in Android can most easily be accessed through a Quick Settings tile that’s available on Pixels and some other devices. The scanner runs through Google Play Services and is available both as an independent tool you as the user can access, as well as something that third-party apps can leverage (Beeper, for instance, uses it).

Now, Google is giving it a bit of a refresh.

As spotted by Android Authority, a new design is being prepared which rearranges all of the buttons in the UI. The existing device has a “Scan from photo” button beneath the QR code box, with buttons to control the flash and submit feedback in the top right corner. In the new design, all three buttons are placed directly beneath the QR code box. There’s also a slight animation tweak.

This new version was apparently found in Google Play Services v24.28.30, but it’s not yet rolling out.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications