Google prepares a new look for Android’s built-in QR code scanner

Android has a built-in QR code scanner tool that you might not even know about, but Google is in the process of giving it a redesigned look.

Back in Android 13, Google added support for a built-in QR code scanner. It has since updated that with new functionality, such as the ability to automatically detect and zoom in on a QR code.

The QR code scanner in Android can most easily be accessed through a Quick Settings tile that’s available on Pixels and some other devices. The scanner runs through Google Play Services and is available both as an independent tool you as the user can access, as well as something that third-party apps can leverage (Beeper, for instance, uses it).

Now, Google is giving it a bit of a refresh.

As spotted by Android Authority, a new design is being prepared which rearranges all of the buttons in the UI. The existing device has a “Scan from photo” button beneath the QR code box, with buttons to control the flash and submit feedback in the top right corner. In the new design, all three buttons are placed directly beneath the QR code box. There’s also a slight animation tweak.

This new version was apparently found in Google Play Services v24.28.30, but it’s not yet rolling out.

