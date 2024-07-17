 Skip to main content

Google Maps is showing Live Activities for more iPhone users, but still not everyone

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 17 2024 - 7:43 am PT
Live Activities are a really cool, but underused feature of iOS. Google Maps first announced that the app would support Live Activities back in 2023, but it’s still not arrived. However, after some tests went live earlier this year, we’re seeing more users reporting the feature is live.

In April, we spotted some limited, intermittent tests of Live Activities working for Google Maps users. And, as of July, it seems Google is opening the floodgates just a little more.

We’ve spotted a handful of reports just in the past couple of weeks that Live Activities are appearing for more Maps users. That’s in contrast to just a couple of reports over the course of 2-3 months prior.

So, clearly, Google is testing this more widely, but it’s also not available to all users just yet.

Live Activities on Google Maps are used for “glanceable directions,” providing your ETA and upcoming directions directly on the lockscreen or through a tap on the Dynamic Island. This data is available through a notification on Android devices, but it can’t be accessed on iPhone without opening the app back up.

It’s still unclear when Google Maps will fully roll out support for Live Activities on iPhone, but ever so slowly, that time seems to be approaching.

Are you seeing Live Activities on Maps on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments.

Images: @kurumitvoffical, @Clubkjayy, @meghrathod, and u/the-BestofMe

More on Google Maps:

