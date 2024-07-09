 Skip to main content

Google Maps adds speedometer and speed limits on iPhone, CarPlay

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 9 2024 - 9:50 am PT
4 Comments

Back in 2019, Google Maps for Android gained a speedometer that simply “shows you how fast you’re driving on the road” and it’s now coming to the iPhone.

Google confirmed this iOS and CarPlay rollout to TechCrunch. The speedometer appears in the bottom-left corner as a circle when you’re navigating in a vehicle. This “speed indicator will change colors if you go over the speed limit.” 

Google Maps is also globally rolling out speed limit indicators for the road you’re on.

On the safety front, Google says the gauge is “for informational use only” and that “external factors may cause the Maps Speedometer to differ from your actual speed.”

A shortcut lets you “turn the speedometer on or off by tapping Speed Limit.” Go to Maps Settings > Navigation > Map display > Show speedometer to disable it outright.

Google Maps speedometer iPhone

We’re seeing it in Google Maps for iOS with version 6.123.0. This server-side update has been rolling out to users in recent weeks.

The speedometer is not yet available on Android Auto.

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
iOS

iOS

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications