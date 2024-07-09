Google Maps adds speedometer and speed limits on iPhone, CarPlay

Back in 2019, Google Maps for Android gained a speedometer that simply “shows you how fast you’re driving on the road” and it’s now coming to the iPhone.

Google confirmed this iOS and CarPlay rollout to TechCrunch. The speedometer appears in the bottom-left corner as a circle when you’re navigating in a vehicle. This “speed indicator will change colors if you go over the speed limit.”

Google Maps is also globally rolling out speed limit indicators for the road you’re on.

On the safety front, Google says the gauge is “for informational use only” and that “external factors may cause the Maps Speedometer to differ from your actual speed.”

A shortcut lets you “turn the speedometer on or off by tapping Speed Limit.” Go to Maps Settings > Navigation > Map display > Show speedometer to disable it outright.

We’re seeing it in Google Maps for iOS with version 6.123.0. This server-side update has been rolling out to users in recent weeks.

The speedometer is not yet available on Android Auto.

