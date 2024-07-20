Eufy quietly delays trackers for Android’s Find My Device network to ‘late 2024’

AirTag-like trackers for Android have arrived, mostly, but only two brands have started selling hardware. Eufy previously said it would launch trackers for Android’s Find My Device network in June, but has now quietly delayed that to a much more vague timeline.

Back in April, Eufy announced plans to expand its SmartTrack trackers to Android, with the company saying the release of Link and Card was “currently scheduled for retail availability in June 2024.”

Recently, Eufy has updated that blog post (without any mention or notation of the changes) to read that SmartTrack Link and Card will now be coming in “late 2024.” The post also now calls the trackers “SmartTrack for Android,” confirming the new trackers will be separate from the existing iOS-compatible options.

The updated post reads:

In late 2024, eufy is set to unveil two new tracker products: SmartTrack Link for Android and SmartTrack Card for Android. These two products will offer seamless integration with the Android Find My Device app, enabling global location tracking via Android smartphones. SmartTrack Link for Android and SmartTrack Card for Android are currently scheduled for retail availability in late 2024.

Neither device is listed on Eufy’s website yet, despite the blog post saying that “more information” is available on it’s website, which doesn’t appear to be the case.

“Late 2024” doesn’t offer much insight into when these trackers will actually be released, but the silent delay also suggests that we’re not particularly close.

In the meantime, Pebblebee and Chipolo continue to sell trackers for the Find My Device network, and Eufy is selling its SmartTrack options with support for Apple’s Find My network.

Thanks David!

