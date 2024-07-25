Disney+, Hulu, and Max can now be bundled starting at $16.99/month

Disney and Warner Bros Discovery have launched a bundle deal that gives users Disney+, Hulu, and Max (still better known as HBO Max) from $16.99/month, a massive discount from the usual rates.

In a press release and on social media, Disney today announced a new bundle option that merges Disney+, Hulu, and Max into a single price. The ad-supported bundle runs $16.99/month, while the ad-free option (which lacks 4K on Max) costs $29.99/month.

Starting today, the new Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery is available in the U.S. for purchase on any of the three streaming platforms’ websites. All qualifying new and existing subscribers can purchase the bundle for $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads – a savings of up to 38% compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

Here’s how the prices compared when purchased separately:

Ad-supported plan ($16.99/month bundle) Disney+: $7.99/month

Hulu: $7.99/month

Max: $9.99/month Total: $25.97 Ad-free plans ($29.99/month bundle) Disney+: $13.99/month

Hulu: $17.99/month

Max: $16.99/month Total: $48.97

Needless to say, the savings here are quite good. The new bundle is available today.