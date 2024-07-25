Google Maps redesigns Wear OS Tile, adds complications 

After adding public transit directions earlier this year, Google Maps for Wear OS now has a redesigned Tile and two new complications.

The Google Maps Tile now lets you “Search & go.” Previously, there were two pill-shaped buttons for Home and Work. The shortcuts still exist, but now appear as blue circles with just icons — house and briefcase — instead of including the address, which was pretty unnecessary.

The microphone in the row immediately opens voice search to quickly specify a location. Finally, you get a “Map” shortcut, which has been in testing for some users since April, to launch that view and bypass the home screen. Overall, it packs more capabilities, while looking less dense.

Old vs. new

Meanwhile, there are new watch face complications for “Search Maps” — launches voice input — and Show map.

This updated Tile and new complications are rolling out with version 11.137.0703.W of Google Maps for Wear OS.

