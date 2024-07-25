 Skip to main content

Google Maps redesigns Wear OS Tile, adds complications 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 25 2024 - 4:30 am PT
0 Comments

After adding public transit directions earlier this year, Google Maps for Wear OS now has a redesigned Tile and two new complications.

The Google Maps Tile now lets you “Search & go.” Previously, there were two pill-shaped buttons for Home and Work. The shortcuts still exist, but now appear as blue circles with just icons — house and briefcase — instead of including the address, which was pretty unnecessary.

The microphone in the row immediately opens voice search to quickly specify a location. Finally, you get a “Map” shortcut, which has been in testing for some users since April, to launch that view and bypass the home screen. Overall, it packs more capabilities, while looking less dense.

Old vs. new

Google Maps Wear Tile
Google Maps Wear OS Tile

Meanwhile, there are new watch face complications for “Search Maps” — launches voice input — and Show map.

This updated Tile and new complications are rolling out with version 11.137.0703.W of Google Maps for Wear OS.

Google Maps Wear OS Tile

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications