Google kicks off Paris 2024 with Olympic Doodle series

Besides partnering with NBC and Team USA, Google is celebrating the Paris 2024 Olympics across its major services.

In Search, there will be an Olympic-themed Google Doodle “animated by Doodler Helene Leroux and guest artist Chris O’Hara” that celebrates the various sports. There will soon be a Where’s Waldo?-esque “Most Searched Playground” to “test your knowledge of legendary athletes, iconic sports, and the vibrant cultures of Paris and the Olympics.”

Google Search is also home to real-time stats about the “329 events across 19 days”:

When you search for a specific country, sport, athlete or the Games in general, you’ll see up-to-the-minute schedules, results, medal counts, top video highlights and daily recaps, as well as the latest top stories and social media perspectives.

Google Maps and Waze offer “updated routing for temporary restricted driving zones and road closures.” Public transit (bus, train or subway) features in Maps will help visitors preview the route and show the number of transfers, estimate ticket costs, real-time disruptions, and official Olympic shuttles. Meanwhile, glanceable directions make use of Live Activities on iOS and lockscreen/regular notifications on Android.

Waze “will notify drivers in Paris of upcoming and active road disruptions, which they can share directly with friends to help them prepare for their own ride” as part of its new traffic events feature.

In the US, YouTube TV’s Multiview will be available with NBC live coverage. Abroad:

Multiview will be available on Claro Sports’ YouTube channel in select Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, and on CazéTV’s channel in Brazil.

Similarly, there will be an Olympics hub at the top of the “For you” tab in Google TV.

Finally, Google is officially launching the digital Paris 2024 mascots in Google Wallet.