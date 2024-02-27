Google Maps adds ‘Glanceable directions while navigating’ setting

Google announced “glanceable directions” for Maps on Android and iOS last February, and a new setting called “Glanceable directions while navigating” is now available.

With glanceable directions, Google Maps will show where to turn and a live ETA directly on your device’s lockscreen. The Android app will use regular system notifications, while Google Maps on the iPhone will leverage high-profile Live Activities.

Glanceable directions also work on the route overview screen that appears after launching directions but before tapping “Start.” Google Maps will show directions, provide that live ETA, and automatically update your route if you take a different path as seen in the sequence below.

After detailing last February, Google announced in June that glanceable directions were globally rolling that month out for walking, cycling, and driving modes on Android and iOS. However, we still don’t see Live Activities on iOS.

Google Maps users on version 11.116 for Android and 6.104.2 on iOS are now seeing (via Android Police) a “Glanceable directions while navigating” preference at the bottom of Settings > Navigation settings: “See updated ETAs & your next turn, right from your route overview or lock screen. Navigation data will be collected to improve Maps for everyone.”

It’s switched off by default and this setting does not appear on older versions of the app that we checked.

When “Glanceable directions while navigating” is off, you just get a blue dot marking your location. If enabled, it turns into an arrow that points where to go. That arrow usually only appears when you fully start navigation. (This is the main difference we’ve noticed without actually testing on a live trip.)

Google will note when you turn on/off this feature directly on the route overview screen with a message bubble. In fact, tapping the blue dot/arrow lets you quickly enable/disable from the “Your Location” sheet.

