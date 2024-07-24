 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 Pro display specs reportedly include 2,050 nits brightness, 6.34-inch smaller size

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 24 2024 - 1:35 pm PT
Following Pixel 9 Pro Fold display specs leaking earlier today, another report is offering what claims to be a detailed overview of displays on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro brought the debut of “Actua” displays for Google, the company’s branding for its updated, significantly brighter displays. And it was an absolutely massive step-up over prior models. But, quickly, the competition surpassed those displays, leaving room for an upgrade on the Pixel 9.

According to Android Authority, Google is preparing a pretty solid upgrade.

The Pixel 9, Google’s base model, reportedly carries a 6.24-inch display at a resolution of 1080 x 2424. The 120Hz panel would be slightly larger than the one in Pixel 8, but also brighter at a peak brightness (during HDR) of 1,800 nits, up from 1,400 nits on Pixel 8.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro get a further upgrade. Both devices reportedly hit 2,050 nits during peak HDR brightness, up from 1,600 nits on Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro’s display measures 6.34-inches (1280 x 2856), a bit larger than the regular Pixel 9 (potentially due in part to the bezels), while Pixel 9 Pro XL is at 6.73-inches (1344 x 2992), ever-so-slightly larger than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.71-inch panel.

Unlike last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, which briefly offered the best smartphone display in the US, the Pixel 9 series will take second place to the Galaxy S24 series (2,600 nits) and the iPhone 15 Pro (2,500 nits). But, even with it not crossing the same threshold, Google’s new displays certainly sound good. It’s also worth noting that the brightness capabilities we’re seeing here are around HDR where Samsung and Apple both have been shown to hit lower figures than these supposed specs.

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13.

