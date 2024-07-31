 Skip to main content

Google Maps bottom bar redesign rolls out on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 31 2024 - 3:25 pm PT
0 Comments

As previewed at I/O 2024, Google Maps is more widely rolling out a redesign that simplifies the bottom bar.

Google Maps goes from five tabs to just three, with Go and Updates removed. Explore is unchanged, while the functionality of the Go tab becomes “Saved trips” under Your lists in the center feed.

“Saved” has been renamed to “You,” though the contents of this feed is mostly unchanged, with the bookmark icon also retained. However, Notifications and Messages from the old Updates tab — Following is already part of Explore — has been moved to the top-right corner. Google has also removed the search bar from this view.

Contribute rounds things out and is unchanged.

Google Maps bottom bar redesign

Overall, it makes app navigation a little bit cleaner with five tabs — in general — pushing things (see: Google Home). It’s also not a tall Material 3 bar with Dynamic Color not leveraged. This follows the sheet-based redesign earlier this month on Android. These two changes are not yet available on iOS.

We’re seeing this bottom bar redesign with version 11.138.x of Google Maps for Android. Force stop the app if you’re not seeing it yet.

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications