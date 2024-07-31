Telegram refines in-app browser and adds ‘Mini App Store’

Telegram is refining the in-app expereince, adding a new way to interact with the browser and a Mini App Store for native applications.

According to Telegram, over 500 million monthly users interact with mini apps within the messaging service. Those apps comprise of games, AI generators, and odd/ends tools that add to the overall Telegram experience. That leaves 450 million monthly users that don’t seem to use these in-app addons.

To change that, a new Mini App Store is being added, which facilitates the process of bringing in programs in an easier way. An “App” tab will appear next to Chats and Channels. That tab will showcase popular apps. Opening up the app will bring you to the in-app browser.

That Telegram browser is also getting an adjustment. Rather than simply closing the browser, users can minimize it and save their progress. This will be handy for launching links and continuing the conversation while retaining the web page. It’s a nice touch for users who use the included browser rather than opening it in Chrome or another browser.

Telegram notes that the update is rolling out starting today, though we’re unsure when they’ll begin hitting the majority of devices. The new changes look to be free adjustments and are not locked behind the service’s premium tier.

