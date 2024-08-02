 Skip to main content

2025 Ford Explorer is now available with Android Automotive – still has CarPlay and Android Auto

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 2 2024 - 4:08 pm PT
0 Comments

Ford is now shipping the 2025 Explorer to customers and to dealerships, with the vehicle being the first Ford with the new Android Automotive-based infotainment experience.

The “Ford Digital Experience” was first announced back in January, with the revamped infotainment system being based on Google’s Android Automotive platform. It was the culmination of a partnership first announced back in 2021. The first vehicle to launch with the updated software was the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, but the 2025 Ford Explorer is the first under the company’s brand to make the switch.

Ford explains:

Explorer is the first Ford vehicle to include the new Ford Digital Experience, which allows customers to access their digital life inside the car. It is designed to allow greater connection and personalization for our customers through profiles, content and apps, helping make time behind the wheel more enjoyable, even when parked.

The displays on the 13.2-inch touchscreen allow for easy control, and integration with Google Maps allows navigation screens to be displayed on both the touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital cluster. Designed to prioritize the use of voice, Google Assistant serves as the default voice assistant and Alexa Built-in is also available as an alternative for in-vehicle controls including to set in-vehicle temperature, search information, find and set a destination and request a specific broadcast or satellite radio station. It can also help with making calls, sending texts, setting a meeting and controlling connected home devices.

Alongside the 2025 Ford Explorer, the 2025 Lincoln Aviator also includes an Android Automotive-based “Lincoln Digital Experience.”

Despite being based on Android, both vehicles still support CarPlay and traditional Android Auto (wirelessly). Both SUVs are now shipping to customers with “many” already available at local dealerships.

The 2025 Ford Explorer starts at $39,755 while the 2025 Lincoln Aviator starts at $58,880.

2025 Ford Explorer

More on Android Automotive:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Automotive

Android Automotive
Ford

Ford

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications