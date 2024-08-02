2025 Ford Explorer is now available with Android Automotive – still has CarPlay and Android Auto

Ford is now shipping the 2025 Explorer to customers and to dealerships, with the vehicle being the first Ford with the new Android Automotive-based infotainment experience.

The “Ford Digital Experience” was first announced back in January, with the revamped infotainment system being based on Google’s Android Automotive platform. It was the culmination of a partnership first announced back in 2021. The first vehicle to launch with the updated software was the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, but the 2025 Ford Explorer is the first under the company’s brand to make the switch.

Ford explains:

Explorer is the first Ford vehicle to include the new Ford Digital Experience, which allows customers to access their digital life inside the car. It is designed to allow greater connection and personalization for our customers through profiles, content and apps, helping make time behind the wheel more enjoyable, even when parked. The displays on the 13.2-inch touchscreen allow for easy control, and integration with Google Maps allows navigation screens to be displayed on both the touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital cluster. Designed to prioritize the use of voice, Google Assistant serves as the default voice assistant and Alexa Built-in is also available as an alternative for in-vehicle controls including to set in-vehicle temperature, search information, find and set a destination and request a specific broadcast or satellite radio station. It can also help with making calls, sending texts, setting a meeting and controlling connected home devices.

Alongside the 2025 Ford Explorer, the 2025 Lincoln Aviator also includes an Android Automotive-based “Lincoln Digital Experience.”

Despite being based on Android, both vehicles still support CarPlay and traditional Android Auto (wirelessly). Both SUVs are now shipping to customers with “many” already available at local dealerships.

The 2025 Ford Explorer starts at $39,755 while the 2025 Lincoln Aviator starts at $58,880.

2025 Ford Explorer

