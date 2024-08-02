Here’s a Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the wild with Google’s official case

We know basically everything there is to know about the Pixel 9 series at this point, including the Fold, thanks to an extensive series of leaks. Now, a leaked photo of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold shows off the foldable in the wild for the first time, complete with Google’s official case.

The image in question, sent to Android Authority, shows the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from the back with the foldable propped up on a stand while in use, apparently at a Starbucks location in Taiwan. The device has the same funky camera setup, rounded corners for its front display, and thin profile as we’ve seen through numerous other leaks.

But things always look a little different in real life.

The camera bump on Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for instance, looks surprisingly slim based on this shot, and the front displays rounded corners have quite a radius at play too.

What we can also see that’s new here is Google’s official Pixel 9 Pro Fold case. It has the same “G” logo that Google has been using on the Pixel for a while now, and this off-white color looks like maybe it won’t be the same overly-grippy material as last time. Google’s first Pixel Fold case was shockingly good, but over time it quickly became extremely grippy to an annoying degree, a trend that continued on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. In terms of actual fit, though, the case on the 9 Pro Fold looks to be just as good as it was on the Pixel Fold.

The same style is also being used on Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL.

