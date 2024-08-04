New Chromecast with Google TV update rolling out ahead of Streamer

Ahead of the radical departure that is the Google TV Streamer, the next Chromecast with Google TV update (June 2024) is rolling out.

The STTL.240508.005 (from STTE.240315.002) update for the Chromecast with Google TV brings the Android security patch level to June 2024 (from Apr 2024). It is not yet reflected in the changelog.

Today’s 71.94 MB update is on the smaller end, with “Other bug fixes and performance improvements” mentioned.

This marks the fifth Chromecast with Google TV update in eight months — February, March, April, May, and August with Google already outpacing the 2023 cadence: January, April, May, July, October, and December.

The first update of the year brought Fast Pair and the Audio output switcher in Quick Settings. The big update we’re waiting for will add a “Home runtime.”, thus allowing the Chromecast with Google TV to act as a hub for Matter devices. It’s officially coming later this year.

On your Chromecast with Google TV, go to Settings > System > About > System update.

