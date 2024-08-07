Google Play Store requesting location permission to show ‘local recommendations’

As we wait for Collections to widely launch, Google is rolling out “local recommendations” for the Play Store.

You’ll see a “Want to see local recommendations in Google Play?” prompt. Google explains how “Play can use your device location to recommend apps, offers, and other local content that are relevant in your area.”

If you continue, the Play Store only asks for approximate (vs. precise) location: While using the app, Only this time, and Don’t allow. A “Device Location in Google Play” support article explains how “your approximate location may be used in certain regions to enforce local guidelines on content and distribution.”

Notably, “Providing Google Play access to your approximate location will not affect your Google Play country setting.”

You can go to Play Store Settings > General for a “Use device location” on/off toggle at any time. At the moment, we’re not yet seeing these local recommendations in the Play Store.

The App Store on iOS also asks for a location permission to power a similar capability.

We’re seeing location for recommendations with version 42.1.27 of the Google Play Store, but it’s not yet widely rolled out.

More on Google Play: