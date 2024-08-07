 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 3 specs leak: Same chip, RAM, and storage, 1-60Hz refresh rate

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 7 2024 - 8:58 am PT
17 Comments

The last remaining Pixel Watch 3 specs that have not yet leaked are now out with confirmation about the processor and RAM.

Today’s Android Headlines report confirms a previous rumor about how the Pixel Watch 3 will use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip as last year, as well as the Cortex M33 co-processor introduced with the original. It’s paired with the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. 

A previous retail leak said Google is officially targeting “24 hours with always-on display” and “Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode” for both sizes. We learn today that the 41 mm model has a 307 mAh (compared to 306 mAh on the PW2). There’s a 420 mAh battery on the 45 mm model. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 3 goes to a 1-60Hz adaptive refresh rate. The former is for the always-on display (AOD), which also goes down to 1 nit and up to 2,000 nits (from 1,000 today).

