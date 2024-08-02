Leaked Pixel Watch 3 video shows off the bezels and new features, same charger

The mountain of Pixel leaks continues to grow ahead of Google’s August 13 event, and now we’ve got a new video of the Pixel Watch 3 series that shows off the hardware, features, and confirms that the charger isn’t changing this time around.

We’ve already learned basically everything about the Pixel Watch 3. Google’s next smartwatch is set to slim down the bezels, introduce a larger 45mm size, and advance its suite of Fitbit features with a new focus on running, among other updates. Now, a leaked video is rounding all of that up into a single, still pretty fun clip.

Posted by Android Headlines, this video uses the same music track we’ve heard through Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks, but this time with details and videos of Google’s new smartwatch.

As far as new details go, there’s not much. This video has by far the best look at the hardware and the updated display bezels that we’ve seen so far, as well as clearly showing the difference in size between the 41mm and 45mm variants, and how updated apps are taking advantage of the added space.

Battery life isn’t mentioned as a benefit of the new size, but Google does point out that the display is a lot brighter.

As far as the charger itself goes, it appears that won’t be changing this year. The same four-pin system as the Pixel Watch 2, and Fitbits before it, is still in place as seen in this video. That’s great news, as Google’s decision to swap the wireless charger from the first Pixel Watch to the pin-based system on Watch 2 was a bit of a headache for some users. Consistency is important, and it’s good that Google seems to have settled on a system.

We can also see some of the new running features in action, with the video detailing “real-time advice” while running, the time of contact with the ground, and stride length.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is set to launch at the company’s Made By Google event on August 13, and rumored to start at the same $349 price as prior generations.

