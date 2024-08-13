How to watch the Made by Google event stream and Pixel 9 announcement

Google is going to announce the Pixel 9 series today, along with other big releases, during the 2024 Made by Google event live stream. Here’s how you can catch every announcement live.

What is the Made by Google event?

Google generally holds two large events every year – Google I/O and Made by Google. Google I/O is always focused on software for developers to utilize and get involved with all of the company’s OS and software releases. This is where changes to Google’s AI suite and many other feature releases are announced.

Made by Google, on the other hand, is where the company announces all of the products it physically manufactures. Any Pixel device, including Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, Pixel Watches, and more, will be announced during Made by Google. Oftentimes, Google will introduce new features that will debut on these devices, too.

This year, we’re expecting to see Google launch the Pixel 9 series during the event and stream, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google is also going to announce the Pixel 9 Fold, which is the successor to the original Pixel Fold that debuted last year.

How to watch Made by Google

Google has scheduled the event to begin on August 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET. It’ll livetreeam through a couple of avenues online, including two different channels on YouTube.

Google will be featuring the event on its store site, though we suggest catching it on YouTube. It’s a little easier to find and any reminder notifications will be native through the app or website. Both the Made by Google channel and the Android channel will be hosting the live stream, which makes it a little easier. In the end, both will display the same exact stream so it won’t matter too much which you choose.