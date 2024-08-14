 Skip to main content

Google’s Circle to Search expanding to Galaxy A devices and Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 14 2024 - 8:00 am PT
Google’s Circle to Search is coming to the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup in a wider rollout from Samsung.

Circle to Search has quickly become a favorite tool for Android users. The function allows users to quickly run a screen search of the page. Drawing a circle or bubble around an item will send the image through Google Search, leading you to more information. The tool has taken the spot of Google Lens in searching through screenshots.

After Circle to Search debuted on Samsung’s flagships at the beginning of the year, it looks like the company is bringing the feature to more affordable devices. Samsung announced that the Galaxy A35 and A54 would be next in line to get Circle to Search. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup will see the feature.

It wasn’t initially expected that Samsung’s existing budget devices would see a feature that relied on AI, like Circle to Search does. Samsung has since started pushing for these AI features, including some of Galay AI’s suite of tools in more adorable phones. Leaks recently pointed to the Galaxy A series getting some Galaxy AI features in the coming months, including existing and new phones.

Circle to Search will be a good addition to the A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup. In reality, it wouldn’t be such a bad thing if it came standard on every device.

