 Skip to main content

Google starts selling magnetic wallets that the Pixel 9 needs a case to use

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 14 2024 - 11:30 am PT
10 Comments

The Google Store has a bunch of new accessories to go with the Pixel 9 series, including a couple of magnetic wallets that don’t actually work with the new phones unless you also buy a case.

Apple’s debut of MagSafe a few years ago brought with it a new wave of smartphone accessories. Thanks to the ring of magnets in the device (and in turn in cases), accessories such as kickstands, mounts, and more were quickly made available. And one of the most popular options has been a magnetic wallet.

Google is now selling two magnetic wallet accessories from its partners in the Google Store – one from Mous, and the other from Case-Mate.

These two magnetic wallets are pretty simple. Case-Mate’s is $40, made from “Premium Vegan Leather,” and looks to be able to handle 2-4 cards. Mous, meanwhile, offers a leather wallet that has silicone dots on the back to add some grip and can hold up to 3 cards for $44.99.

This arrival in the Google Store is welcome, of course, but it’s quite funny that these magnetic wallets are listed as “compatible with” only cases. They’re not directly compatible with any of Google’s new Pixel 9 phones because the Qi2 standard was not adopted in the updated lineup.

The Google Store also offers several options for Pixel 9 cases that add magnetic connections for Qi2 and MagSafe accessories from Mous, Case-Mate, and a newcomer this year in Bellroy, which skipped a magnet last year.

More on Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications