Google starts selling magnetic wallets that the Pixel 9 needs a case to use

The Google Store has a bunch of new accessories to go with the Pixel 9 series, including a couple of magnetic wallets that don’t actually work with the new phones unless you also buy a case.

Apple’s debut of MagSafe a few years ago brought with it a new wave of smartphone accessories. Thanks to the ring of magnets in the device (and in turn in cases), accessories such as kickstands, mounts, and more were quickly made available. And one of the most popular options has been a magnetic wallet.

Google is now selling two magnetic wallet accessories from its partners in the Google Store – one from Mous, and the other from Case-Mate.

These two magnetic wallets are pretty simple. Case-Mate’s is $40, made from “Premium Vegan Leather,” and looks to be able to handle 2-4 cards. Mous, meanwhile, offers a leather wallet that has silicone dots on the back to add some grip and can hold up to 3 cards for $44.99.

This arrival in the Google Store is welcome, of course, but it’s quite funny that these magnetic wallets are listed as “compatible with” only cases. They’re not directly compatible with any of Google’s new Pixel 9 phones because the Qi2 standard was not adopted in the updated lineup.

The Google Store also offers several options for Pixel 9 cases that add magnetic connections for Qi2 and MagSafe accessories from Mous, Case-Mate, and a newcomer this year in Bellroy, which skipped a magnet last year.

