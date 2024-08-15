Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 $150 off, Pixel Watch $100 off, ANC earbuds $30, Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases from $33, more

Today’s deals land alongside ongoing gift card offers and trade-in discounts on the new Pixel 9 handsets and Pixel Buds Pro 2, including $150 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the official price drop on Pixel Watch 2 at $100 off, and more. We also have ANC earbuds starting at just $30 joining Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases that have dropped even lower with prices starting from $33 alongside a host of charging deals, 1TB flash drives, and more.
Preorder deals for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Pixel 9 trade-in deals on the Google Store are better than ever
Google offering $760 for Pixel Fold trade-ins towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Where to pre-order the Pixel 9 series to get the best deal and up to a $350 gift card
Amazon:
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 Amazon gift card
- Google Pixel 9 + $100 Amazon gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro +$200 Amazon gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL + $200 Amazon gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold + $350 Amazon gift card
Best Buy:
- Google Pixel 9 + $100 Best Buy gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro + $200 Best Buy gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL + $200 Best Buy gift card
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold + $350 Best Buy gift card
Google Store:
- Pixel 9 preorder unlocked + $100 store credit
- Plus up to $760 credit on eligible trade-ins
- $100 off with Verizon or AT&T plans
- Pixel 9 Pro preorder unlocked + $200 store credit
- Plus up to $760 credit on eligible trade-ins
- $100 off with Verizon or AT&T plans
- Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder + $200 store credit
- Plus up to $760 credit on eligible trade-ins
- $100 off with Verizon or AT&T plans
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder + $350 store credit
- Plus up to $760 credit on eligible trade-ins
- $100 off with Verizon plans
Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Tab S9 Ultra Android tablet drops back to $1,050 ($150 off)
Both Samsung and Best Buy are now offering $150 off the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The 256GB model is now back down to $1,049.99 shipped while the 512GB configuration is sitting at $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $150 in savings and matching our previous mentions on Samsung’s flagship Ultra-sized tablet. While you find these prices matched at Best Buy as well, if you have gear to trade-in against your purchase, go with the Samsung listings where you can land up to $800 in instant credit.
New Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350, and Pixel Watch 2 has now dropped to $250 ($100 off)
After the official launch of the new Pixel Watch 3 at this week’s Made by Google event, an official price drop landed on the previous-generation Pixel Watch 2 model. The new 3rd generation wearable starts at $350 for the smaller 41mm model and jumps to $400 for the larger 45mm form-factor, but you can now score the Pixel Watch 2 on Amazon down at $249.99 shipped. This deal, as we pointed out, is also live on the official Google Store as well. Up until the other day, the Google Pixel Watch 2 carried a regular price tag at the same rate as the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, $350, but now you can land one at $100 below that. This is indeed an official price drop that will likely remain, but it is worth noting as the Pixel Watch 2 just fell to the $270 Prime Day low a few weeks ago, and is now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.
Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases have now dropped even lower with prices from $33
Spigen unleashed its latest Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 case collections shortly after Samsung unveiled the new foldables. The brand is well known for delivering budget-friendly solutions and, while the the Flip/Fold models tend to fetch a little bit more of a premium, pricing has dropped again since the launch deals to deliver new all-time lows on several different models. This includes the Ultra Hybrid Pro with both the clear and Zero One designs alongside various Tough Armor color options. All of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals are right here and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals are here. Head below for a closer look.
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Clear $33 (Reg. $40)
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Zero One $34 (Reg. $41)
- Spigen Tough Armor Pro w/ kickstand $42.50 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
Anker’s new A30i wireless noise cancelling earbuds with 24-hr. battery drop back to $30 low (40% off)
Anker’s official Amazon storefront has now brought back all-time low pricing on one of its latest wireless earbuds releases with the new Soundcore A30i noise cancelling set back down at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35 and be sure to clip the 40% on-page coupon. You’re looking at a regularly $50 set of buds that are now 40% off in all four color options. Landing with a somewhat unique lipstick-style case, these buds deliver some serious value and an interesting look at a price like this.
Firstly, the new Anker Soundcore A30i deliver onboard noise cancellation action that can block out noise up to 46dB using adaptive algorithms that will “smartly auto-adjust to a suitable level” depending on where you are.
Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is a whole lot more than just a display at $250 low (Reg. $300)
As part of its ongoing back to school deals with hundreds in savings, and joining this deal its 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor with a FREE $100 Amazon gift card, we are now tracking the 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor down at $249.99 shipped. This is the 2024 updated model that regularly fetches $300 and is now $50 off at both Samsung and Amazon and in both the black and white colorways. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and lands at a lower price tag than the smaller 27-inch model right now.
- Latest 32-Inch M70C Series from $310 (Reg. $600)
- Latest 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Series $550 (Reg. $700
- 2023 43-inch M7 (M70B) Series $400 (Reg. $500)
- And even more…
More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:
- SanDisk’s metal 1TB Luxe flash drive has it all with 400MB/s speeds, USB-A, and Type-C at $85 (Reg. $120)
- FlexiSpot’s Classic Pro heavy-duty office chair with lumbar support plunges to $150 (New low, $100 off)
- With 22 outlets, two USB-A, and dual Type-C ports, what can’t this surge protector do at $23? (Save 30%)
- Stack discounts to score this gas-spring monitor arm at under $17 Prime shipped
- Anker’s originally $75 3-port 100W USB-C wall charger is now down at $40
New Pixel 9 Case releases
- UAG brings its special brand of ‘Made By Google’ military-inspired case designs to Pixel 9
- Moment debuts new Pixel 9 Pro Camera Case with MagSafe and Qi2 support at $37.50 (25% off)
- Dbrand’s Grip case for Pixel 9 series now available with MagSafe support and over 35 designs
- New Spigen magnetic, clear, more Pixel 9/Pro and Fold cases now live with launch deals from $15
- Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are stylish and affordable, available now starting at $16
Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)
We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.
OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons
As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.
With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.
More OnePlus back to school deals:
- OnePlus Open Crimson Shadow Edition $1,600 (Reg. $1900)
- Plus FREE gift worth up to $219
- Using code 1TBFORLIFE
- OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hr. battery hit $70 (Reg. $100), Buds Pro 2 $60 off
- OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800 ($1,080 value)
- And even more…
Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low
We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.
