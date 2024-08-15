Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 $150 off, Pixel Watch $100 off, ANC earbuds $30, Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases from $33, more

Today’s deals land alongside ongoing gift card offers and trade-in discounts on the new Pixel 9 handsets and Pixel Buds Pro 2, including $150 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the official price drop on Pixel Watch 2 at $100 off, and more. We also have ANC earbuds starting at just $30 joining Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases that have dropped even lower with prices starting from $33 alongside a host of charging deals, 1TB flash drives, and more.

Preorder deals for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 trade-in deals on the Google Store are better than ever

Google offering $760 for Pixel Fold trade-ins towards Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Where to pre-order the Pixel 9 series to get the best deal and up to a $350 gift card

Amazon:

Best Buy:

Google Store:

Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Tab S9 Ultra Android tablet drops back to $1,050 ($150 off)

Both Samsung and Best Buy are now offering $150 off the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The 256GB model is now back down to $1,049.99 shipped while the 512GB configuration is sitting at $1,169.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $150 in savings and matching our previous mentions on Samsung’s flagship Ultra-sized tablet. While you find these prices matched at Best Buy as well, if you have gear to trade-in against your purchase, go with the Samsung listings where you can land up to $800 in instant credit.

New Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350, and Pixel Watch 2 has now dropped to $250 ($100 off)

After the official launch of the new Pixel Watch 3 at this week’s Made by Google event, an official price drop landed on the previous-generation Pixel Watch 2 model. The new 3rd generation wearable starts at $350 for the smaller 41mm model and jumps to $400 for the larger 45mm form-factor, but you can now score the Pixel Watch 2 on Amazon down at $249.99 shipped. This deal, as we pointed out, is also live on the official Google Store as well. Up until the other day, the Google Pixel Watch 2 carried a regular price tag at the same rate as the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, $350, but now you can land one at $100 below that. This is indeed an official price drop that will likely remain, but it is worth noting as the Pixel Watch 2 just fell to the $270 Prime Day low a few weeks ago, and is now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases have now dropped even lower with prices from $33

Spigen unleashed its latest Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 case collections shortly after Samsung unveiled the new foldables. The brand is well known for delivering budget-friendly solutions and, while the the Flip/Fold models tend to fetch a little bit more of a premium, pricing has dropped again since the launch deals to deliver new all-time lows on several different models. This includes the Ultra Hybrid Pro with both the clear and Zero One designs alongside various Tough Armor color options. All of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals are right here and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals are here. Head below for a closer look.

Anker’s new A30i wireless noise cancelling earbuds with 24-hr. battery drop back to $30 low (40% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has now brought back all-time low pricing on one of its latest wireless earbuds releases with the new Soundcore A30i noise cancelling set back down at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35 and be sure to clip the 40% on-page coupon. You’re looking at a regularly $50 set of buds that are now 40% off in all four color options. Landing with a somewhat unique lipstick-style case, these buds deliver some serious value and an interesting look at a price like this.

Firstly, the new Anker Soundcore A30i deliver onboard noise cancellation action that can block out noise up to 46dB using adaptive algorithms that will “smartly auto-adjust to a suitable level” depending on where you are.

Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is a whole lot more than just a display at $250 low (Reg. $300)

As part of its ongoing back to school deals with hundreds in savings, and joining this deal its 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor with a FREE $100 Amazon gift card, we are now tracking the 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor down at $249.99 shipped. This is the 2024 updated model that regularly fetches $300 and is now $50 off at both Samsung and Amazon and in both the black and white colorways. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and lands at a lower price tag than the smaller 27-inch model right now.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

More OnePlus back to school deals:

Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low

We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]