California licenses rolling out to Google Wallet in coming weeks

California today confirmed that residents will be able to add their driver’s license or state ID to Google Wallet (and Apple Wallet) “in the coming weeks.”

California already offers the CA DMV Wallet application to store your credentials on Android or iOS. This expansion will let you use the Google Wallet app on your phone.

In terms of use, you can use them “at select businesses and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints.” The latter is available at SFO, SJC, and LAX at select terminals.

Officially, the virtual representation “does not replace the requirement for individuals to carry a physical card.”

However, it does make it easier for Californians to validate their age and identity at participating businesses and airports.

The California DMV is working to “encourage broad acceptance of the mDL, including financial institutions, retail establishments, law enforcement, and government agencies.”

Notably, the “mDL pilot program is limited to 1.5 million participants.” Over a third of that capacity is already filled up with the CA DMV Wallet app.

“We’re partnering with two iconic California companies – Apple and Google – to provide convenient, private and secure driver’s licenses and ID cards directly on people’s phones. This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they’re at and with technology people use every day.” — Governor Gavin Newsom

“We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards, while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

Google Wallet today supports Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland.

