Google releases Pixel 6 ‘oriole’ and Pixel 6 Pro ‘raven’ factory images

With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro now officially available, Google today released Android 12 factory images for both phones.

Each device sees four builds. The first 015.A4 release is for everyone that’s not on a US, Canadian, or Taiwanese carrier. Meanwhile, the big three in the US all have individual builds:

They feature the October security patch even as users are getting updated to November’s update (available Monday) immediately upon setting up devices.

In comparison, the Pixel 5a launched with a build that was two months old. As of today, the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro cannot be enrolled in the Android Beta Program. That should change in December with Android 12L.

These images allow owners to restore a software-damaged Pixel 6 to the original factory firmware. However, Google says it is “typically easier and safer to sideload the full OTA image instead.”

Meanwhile, Google’s factory images page provides additional confirmation that the Pixel 6 is officially codenamed “oriole” and the Pixel 6 Pro is “raven.”

