Google releases Pixel 8 ‘shiba’ and 8 Pro ‘husky’ factory images ahead of launch

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Oct 10 2023 - 11:47 am PT
google pixel 8 and pixel 8 pro

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro aren’t set to formally arrive in customers’ hands and store shelves until later this week, Google has released the first set of Android 14-based factory images for the two phones.

Out of the box, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should run on Android 14 with the September 2023 security update, with four variants available for various networks in the US and internationally. Meanwhile, for the subsequent Day 1 update (.041) that brings the October 2023 security patch, both phones currently only have a single variant available.

The new listings also confirm that the Pixel 8 is codenamed “shiba,” while the larger Pixel 8 Pro is, perhaps humorously, dubbed “husky.”

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8

These factory images are helpful for those who may wish to mod their brand-new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, and they also provide a way to restore everything to its original state. Similarly, manually sideloading the OTA can be a faster way to update your device than waiting for the patch to arrive the typical way.

More on Pixel 8:

