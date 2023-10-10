Google releases Pixel 8 ‘shiba’ and 8 Pro ‘husky’ factory images ahead of launch

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro aren’t set to formally arrive in customers’ hands and store shelves until later this week, Google has released the first set of Android 14-based factory images for the two phones.
Out of the box, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should run on Android 14 with the September 2023 security update, with four variants available for various networks in the US and internationally. Meanwhile, for the subsequent Day 1 update (.041) that brings the October 2023 security patch, both phones currently only have a single variant available.
The new listings also confirm that the Pixel 8 is codenamed “shiba,” while the larger Pixel 8 Pro is, perhaps humorously, dubbed “husky.”
Pixel 8 Pro
- UD1A.230803.022.A3 – Verizon – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.022.A4 – US-Emerging/G-store, CA, TW, AU, Fi – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.022.B1 – T-Mobile – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.022 – AT&T/EMEA/JP/IN – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.041 – Factory Image – OTA
Pixel 8
- UD1A.230803.022.A5 – US Non-Verizon/AT&T/T-Mobile carriers/CA/TW – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.022.B2 – T-Mobile – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.022.C1 – AT&T/JP/EU/IN – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.022.D1 – Verizon – Factory Image – OTA
- UD1A.230803.041 – Factory Image – OTA
These factory images are helpful for those who may wish to mod their brand-new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, and they also provide a way to restore everything to its original state. Similarly, manually sideloading the OTA can be a faster way to update your device than waiting for the patch to arrive the typical way.
