Google stops selling more Active Band colors ahead of Pixel Watch 3 launch

In a somewhat unexpected move, Google has stopped selling a lot of color options for the Active Band that’s available for the Pixel Watch series.

The Active Band is Google’s default strap choice for the Pixel Watch series and has been from the beginning. The band is sold for $49 on its own and has seen a huge variety of colors over the past 3 years. New for the Pixel Watch 3 is the arrival of a 45mm sizing option as well as the “Rose Quartz” color.

But Google has also purged its store of color options for the Pixel Watch Active Band.

Where the Pixel Watch 2 launch saw Google selling six different band colors, this year there are only four available – Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Quartz, and Porcelain. All four are sold in small and large sizes (none are available with both sizes in the same box), but the Rose Quartz color is also restricted solely to the smaller 41mm size.

Removed from the lineup for the Pixel Watch Active Band this year are:

Bay

Lemongrass

Charcoal

That’s after, last year, Google removed the pure white “Chalk” color which was replaced by the new, slightly off-white “Porcelain.”

The good news is that you can still buy some of the missing colors elsewhere. Amazon carries Pixel Watch bands officially, and they’re often heavily discounted from what you’ll see on the Google Store. But, as for Google’s own store, these additional colors are gone, signaling that remaining stock is all that’s going to be left.

That’s also a shame because bands aren’t interchangeable between the 41mm and 45mm sizes. If you buy the bigger model, Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain are your only color choices for the Active Band.

Pixel Watch 3 is available for pre-order now and ships in September.

More on Pixel Watch 3:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram