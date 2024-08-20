Pixel Watch 3 still can’t be repaired, only replaced

Google’s Pixel Watch series has pretty good hardware, but one issue that’s plagued the series is repairability. That won’t be changing with Pixel Watch 3, unfortunately, as repairs continue to not be an option.

It was found after the launch of the first Pixel Watch that Google had no repair options for the smartwatch. If a unit was broken, it was simply replaced if it was under warranty. No screen replacements, no swapping batteries, nothing.

Despite moving to some new materials in the Pixel Watch 2, Google still didn’t offer any repair options for the smartwatch, rather introducing an insurance program.

Now, it’s been confirmed this is yet again not changing on Pixel Watch 3.

Speaking to Android Authority, Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 is “replacement-only,” with no repair options. If a customer comes to Google with a broken smartwatch, they’re directed to “contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.”

Pixel Watch 3 (both 41mm and 45mm) continues to offer “Preferred Care,” an insurance program that ensures you can get a replacement smartwatch even if the damage happens out of warranty. Google notes that there is a $49 service fee for both sizes when a claim is approved. That’s on top of the $4/month (or $89 for two years) cost of insurance you’ll already be paying for. The same price applies to both sizes.

The company also offers discounted Pixel Watch replacements.

Google starts shipping Pixel Watch 3 in early September.

