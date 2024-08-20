 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 3 still can’t be repaired, only replaced

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 20 2024 - 7:35 am PT
0 Comments

Google’s Pixel Watch series has pretty good hardware, but one issue that’s plagued the series is repairability. That won’t be changing with Pixel Watch 3, unfortunately, as repairs continue to not be an option.

It was found after the launch of the first Pixel Watch that Google had no repair options for the smartwatch. If a unit was broken, it was simply replaced if it was under warranty. No screen replacements, no swapping batteries, nothing.

Despite moving to some new materials in the Pixel Watch 2, Google still didn’t offer any repair options for the smartwatch, rather introducing an insurance program.

Now, it’s been confirmed this is yet again not changing on Pixel Watch 3.

Speaking to Android Authority, Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 is “replacement-only,” with no repair options. If a customer comes to Google with a broken smartwatch, they’re directed to “contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.”

Pixel Watch 3 (both 41mm and 45mm) continues to offer “Preferred Care,” an insurance program that ensures you can get a replacement smartwatch even if the damage happens out of warranty. Google notes that there is a $49 service fee for both sizes when a claim is approved. That’s on top of the $4/month (or $89 for two years) cost of insurance you’ll already be paying for. The same price applies to both sizes.

The company also offers discounted Pixel Watch replacements.

Google starts shipping Pixel Watch 3 in early September.

More on Pixel Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications