Google TV has added a few more new free channels

After adding a batch of new channels a couple of months ago, we’ve spotted that Google TV’s lineup of free channels have added a few more options recently.

Google launched free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on Google TV last year. The arrival brought about 80 channels to start, with the number growing steadily in the time since. By the end of 2023, it was approaching 120 different channels.

Earlier this year, that number crossed 130 total channels, with a few more arriving in the time since.

We spotted this week that Google has added just shy of 10 new channels that went a bit under the radar. StreamingBetter noticed some of these channels were added back in March.

Family Feud Classic

Rig TV

CourtTV Legendary Trials

Cheaters

CBC News Explore

FilmRise Heartland

FilmRise Horror

FilmRise True Crime

Grit Xtra

Laff More

These channels mostly expand on existing options. For example, there are already several other channels from FilmRise, while there’s also a standard CourtTV channel. There’s also a channel for newer Family Feud episodes in addition to the new, Classic channel.

The total number of new channels as of June was 132, with the total in August being 136. This also comes as Google is preparing to add the “Freeplay” brand to this offering.

You can see a full list of Google TV’s free channels here.

