Samsung’s August 2024 update is rolling out to these Galaxy devices

Samsung is rolling out its August 2024 update widely to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Here’s what’s new and what devices have received the update.
Samsung Galaxy August 2024 update – what’s new?
Samsung doesn’t always deliver new features in its monthly security updates, and this August update isn’t much different. For most devices, this is merely a bug-fixing update. It also doesn’t yet bring the arrival of One UI 6.1.1, which will presumably arrive sometime in September at this point. Samsung’s Android 15 beta is also expected to start in September.
The one big new feature in the August 2024 update is the expansion of Google’s Circle to Search feature to more Galaxy devices. Samsung has expanded the feature to several Galaxy A devices as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.
Alongside that, the update brings a number of security fixes, as detailed on Samsung’s website. There was one fix marked “Critical” related to memory corruption.
Notably, this month’s update also marks the very first software update for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 following their launch in July.
These Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the August 2024 update
Samsung is currently actively supporting dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, the bulk of which will be getting this latest update. As of August 23, the following devices have received in the update in at least some regions.
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52s
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy F55
- Galaxy M55
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab Active 4
For more information on the rollout of the August 2024 security update, we’d recommend checking out SamMobile’s individual breakdowns for specific devices and regions.
Note: Update availability varies by region, carrier, and other factors. Generally, if a device is listed above, the update is rolling out widely on a global scale. We monitor update availability through Samsung’s changelog pages, carrier changelogs, as well as user reports.
How to install the August 2024 update on Samsung Galaxy
To check for updates on your Samsung Galaxy devices, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install and allow your device to check for updates.
Samsung will continue to roll out the August 2024 update to many more Galaxy devices over the coming weeks but, as of September 1, the company will also start rolling out the next monthly patch to many of its devices.
