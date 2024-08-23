Samsung’s August 2024 update is rolling out to these Galaxy devices

Samsung is rolling out its August 2024 update widely to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Here’s what’s new and what devices have received the update.

Samsung doesn’t always deliver new features in its monthly security updates, and this August update isn’t much different. For most devices, this is merely a bug-fixing update. It also doesn’t yet bring the arrival of One UI 6.1.1, which will presumably arrive sometime in September at this point. Samsung’s Android 15 beta is also expected to start in September.

The one big new feature in the August 2024 update is the expansion of Google’s Circle to Search feature to more Galaxy devices. Samsung has expanded the feature to several Galaxy A devices as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

Alongside that, the update brings a number of security fixes, as detailed on Samsung’s website. There was one fix marked “Critical” related to memory corruption.

Notably, this month’s update also marks the very first software update for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 following their launch in July.

Samsung is currently actively supporting dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, the bulk of which will be getting this latest update. As of August 23, the following devices have received in the update in at least some regions.

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A32

Galaxy F55

Galaxy M55

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab Active 4

For more information on the rollout of the August 2024 security update, we’d recommend checking out SamMobile’s individual breakdowns for specific devices and regions.

Note: Update availability varies by region, carrier, and other factors. Generally, if a device is listed above, the update is rolling out widely on a global scale. We monitor update availability through Samsung’s changelog pages, carrier changelogs, as well as user reports.

To check for updates on your Samsung Galaxy devices, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install and allow your device to check for updates.

Samsung will continue to roll out the August 2024 update to many more Galaxy devices over the coming weeks but, as of September 1, the company will also start rolling out the next monthly patch to many of its devices.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram