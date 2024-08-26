Galaxy Watch 4 gets fourth One UI 6 beta update, AOD now works everywhere

Samsung’s One UI 6 is the company’s newest OS based on Wear OS 5, and it has been rolling out to older watch generations in a beta phase. The Galaxy Watch 4 is getting an update to the One UI 6 beta that allows always-on display (AOD) to run anywhere on the watch.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is getting its fourth One UI 6 beta under the firmware version ending with ZXH4. According to reports, this update is seemingly only rolling out in South Korea currently, though that’ll likely change soon.

The changelog indicates that there are a few tweaks to the Wear OS 5 beta. That includes system and performance optimizations, which are a staple of almost any update. The update also brings basic network optimizations.

The big feature included in the One UI 6 update is something called “Global AOD.” Global AOD essentially means the always-on display function is being upgraded to a version that will display whatever screen the watch fell asleep displaying. For instance, AOD will kick in if you’re working out and stop looking at your watch. On the display, you’ll still see workout info, though it’ll be dimmer to conserve battery.

The new feature is a considerable addition. The Galaxy Watch 4 is several generations old, but it was Samsung’s first Tizen and Wear OS hybrid watch. It’s fantastic to see a device several generations back getting not only software updates but emphasized beta upgrades.

