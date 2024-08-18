Google’s Pixel lineup is turning into a confusing mess of prices

This week’s debut of the Pixel 9 series brought some big upgrades to the lineup, but have also taken another step into making Google’s Pixel lineup incredibly confusing when looking at what’s available and the different prices.

The core 2024 lineup for Google Pixel devices is, in itself, pretty easy to parse. There’s the base Pixel 9 at $799, offering access to the bulk of AI features, the same great main camera, and a compact form factor. Then, there are two sizes of the Pixel 9 Pro which add a little more horsepower and better cameras. And, finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which takes the best elements of Google’s experience and adds them to a premium foldable with an expansive canvas. And, underneath them all, you’ll find the Pixel 8a as Google’s most affordable device.

The problem takes hold when you zoom further out and taken prices into account.

Also still actively sold in the Google Store you’ll find the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Keeping the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro around makes sense, especially with the 7-year update commitment, but they’re still sold for their original $699 and $999 price points. That’s technically cheaper than the Pixel 9 series equivalents, but selling the same phone for the same price a year later feels a little strange.

The Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a being sold side-by-side is even more bewildering. Both phones are sold for $499 despite the Pixel 8a being a year newer and getting a full 7-year update schedule versus the Pixel 7’s 5-year schedule (with only three Android updates).

And, to boot, Google is apparently planning on selling the Pixel Fold again soon. Plus, you can somehow still buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro for $599 and $899 if you use a direct link.

If you look at the overview of everything that you can actually buy from the Google Store today, it makes hardly any sense.

Pixel 7a: $499

Pixel 8a: $499

Pixel 7: $599

Pixel 8: $699

Pixel 9: $799

Pixel 7 Pro: $899

Pixel 8 Pro: $999

Pixel 9 Pro: $999

Pixel 9 Pro XL: $999

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,799

That’s maddeningly confusing!

This lineup is becoming increasingly messy

The logical move here, I feel, would be to get rid of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a entirely. They’re outdated in more ways than one, and only have one more cycle of full Android updates left. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro should also probably be discounted by $100 or so. The Pixel Fold, if it must come back, should also be heavily discounted from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s $1,799 – the sequel is just way too big of an upgrade to justify keeping the original around at any expensive price point.

Basically, Google should follow Apple’s lead.

Keeping older generations around is great, but only if the price is lowered enough to make it worthwhile. Yes, the Pixel 8 series is already cheaper, but that’s only because the Pixel 9 series is a little more expensive (largely on the back of hardware upgrades).

And it’s not like this is a foreign concept for Google! The company has done exactly this with the Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch 2 dropped to $249 with the debut of the new, $349 Pixel Watch 3, while the original model was discontinued. Makes sense!

What do you think of Google’s current lineup?

